26m children out of school in Pakistan: report

Pakistan has witnessed an alarming rise in out-of-school children as the figure soared to over 26 million, Pakistan Education Statistics Report 2021-22 stated.

The Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) released a comprehensive analysis report that made staggering revelations regarding the number of out-of-school children (OOSC). It stated that the latest findings were a preliminary teaser, highlighting the critical state of education accessibility in the country. As of 2021-22, there are a concerning 26.2 million out-of-school children across Pakistan, it added. Disturbingly, 39% of children in the school-going age group are currently out of school, indicating a persistent challenge in ensuring universal education.

Balochistan stands out with the highest percentage, where a staggering 65% of children are out of school, while ICT reports the lowest percentage. In comparison among the major provinces, KP fares better with a 30% out-of-school rate.