Atalanta fail to boost top-four bid after draw at Fiorentina

BERGAMO: Atalanta drew 1-1 at Fiorentina on Monday after conceding a second-half penalty as they missed the chance to boost their hopes of a top-four finish in Serie A. Sixth-placed Atalanta failed to capitalise after points were dropped by their rivals for Champions league qualification. AC Milan, who were held 1-1 at Bologna on Saturday, are four points ahead on 53 in fourth spot with eight games left. Atalanta narrowly increased their advantage over seventh-placed Juventus, who lost at Sassuolo on Sunday, to five points. Atalanta broke the deadlock seven minutes before halftime when midfielder Joakim Maehle made a solo run into the box and sent a powerful left-foot shot past keeper Pietro Terracciano. A penalty was awarded to Fiorentina 11 minutes into the second half following an extensive VAR review after defender Rafael Toloi handled. Arthur Cabral dispatched the spot kick. A free kick by Cristiano Biraghi could have given Fiore the lead midway through the second half but his strike hit the bottom of the post and was cleared. Fiorentina, who are unbeaten since mid-February with 11 wins and three draws in all competitions, are ninth with 42 points.