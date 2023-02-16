Mehwish Hayat stuns fans with anew dance video

Pakistani diva Mehwish Hayat has a knack for charming the fans with with her compelling performances in all the projects.

Lollywood’s top-tier star has been reigning in Pakistan’s showbiz industry with her charm and elegance. With her sizzling looks and charming persona, the Ms Marvel star never shies away from joining the online trends.

This time around, she flaunted aesthetic flamboyance in a new viral reel on Instagram. With Madonna’s Back That Up To The Beat in the background, Mehwish filmed herself in a black top and rough denim. She oozed oomph with black shades and sneakers, grooving to the trending song.

“Always been a Daniel Craig fan, but when I recently saw him dance in his groove, felt like I just had to recreate his badass moves…So here’s my take on it,” she wrote on Instagram, recreating the trendy moves of the British star best known for his James Bond role.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient, who won the hearts of her fans with her skills on television and cinema screens, never fails to make it to the headlines for her ultra-glam choices.