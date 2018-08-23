Barca coach says Messi, Ronaldo rivalry is over

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said comparisons between club captain Lionel Messi and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo ought to be over for good after the latter’s departure from Real Madrid this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Juventus from Real Madrid in July for 100 million euros, a move which came right after Portugal’s elimination from the World Cup 2018.

Valverde believes Ronaldo’s move to a different league and country will end the rivalry between the two stars because of the difference in time and space.

“Ronaldo leaving would seem to have ended the competition between Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo because people rarely mention one without mentioning the other,” Valverde said while speaking to the media.

While Valverde believes comparisons might be over, the fans beg to differ. During the first match-day, fans of both the league compared performances of the two stars, and it was the Barcelona star who stole the show.

Much like that, comparisons are going to continue for the rest of the season, specially as the UEFA champions league starts.