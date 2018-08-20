Records broken by Messi on match day 1 of La Liga

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi scored a Messi-esque brace against Deportivo Alaves on match day 1 of the Spanish La Liga to lead his team to a 3-0 win.By doing so, he not only won the game, the little Argentina broke a number of individuals records too. Here is a list:Messi scored Barcelona‘s 6000th league goal with a stunning free-kick that he struck under the jumping-wall, leaving the goalkeeper absolutely answer-less.With his brace against Alaves, Messi improved his goal-scoring run to 15 games in a row in La Liga.The Argentine became the only player to score in 14 opening fixtures of the Spanish league, with 6 braces – a feet only Messi enjoys.Messi’s first goal against Deportivo AlavesMessi 1:0 Alaves [6000th LaLiga goal] from stadium #fcblive #BarçaAlaves pic.twitter.com/L6WWAmu4ib— Daniel (@daniszym) August 18, 2018Given his outstanding form of late, and the captain’s armband, Messi is expected to reach to greater heights at the Camp Nou as the club’s leader. Barcelona will face Real Valladolid on Sunday in the second fixture of the Spanish league.