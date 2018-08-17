Cristiano Ronaldo does not guarantee success, says Juventus coach

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said that Cristiano Ronaldo‘s inclusion in the eleven does not guarantee success and that the team will have to work as hard as ever to achieve its goals.

“We must not think that just because we’ve got Ronaldo, we’ll win. He is a simple lad and is fitting perfectly with the team, but there is a lot to be done,” Allegri said.

The coach also confirmed that the former Real Madrid talisman and the 5-time Balon d’Or winner will start against Chievo in the Serie A opener.

“We still need to prove that Juventus are technically better now. We’re going to have to put our hearts into it and have passion and determination, but in all of this, we are going to have to work.”

He added that despite Juventus’ mega-signing in Cristiano, other Serie A bigwigs in Inter Milan, AC Milan, Roma and Napoli have made some good signings this summer and it will be a tough season.