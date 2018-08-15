‘I don’t know what he is talking about’, Sergio Ramos hits back at Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has hit back at former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments in which the latter said that Juventus is like a ‘family’ to him.

Responding to Ronaldo’s comments, Ramos said that he does not know what Ronaldo was saying since Real Madrid has always been a ‘family’.

“Here were have always felt like a family, so I don’t know what he was talking about,” Ramos said speaking at a press conference.

Adding on, Sergio said that losing a player like Ronaldo is obviously a blow for the Blancos, but ‘no player is bigger than the club’.

“Losing Ronaldo was hard, but no player is above Real Madrid and we still have the hunger to improve and win more titles. The mindset we have is more important than any individuals in the team,” he continued.