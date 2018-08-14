Cristiano Ronaldo nominated for UEFA goal of the season

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo was on Tuesday nominated for the UEFA Goal of the Season 2017.

Much to the irony, the nominated goal came against his current club during a Champions League 2017-18 knock-out stage fixture.

This means Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale’s effort in the Champions League final against Liverpool will not be nominated among the nominees as the 11 on the list.

Among the other nominees were Tottenham’s Christian Erikksen, Marseille’s Dmitri Payet, Porto’s Paulo Estrela and Potuguese futsal sensation Ricardinho.