Messi misses out on UEFA list despite astonishing stats

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi missed out on top 3 of the UEFA player of the year award list despite having stats in his favour.

UEFA announced its three-man list for the UEFA award which included Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool’s Muhammad Salah and Real Madrid’s Luka Modric.

From the three, only one would get the prize. Messi, however, was left out of the top three despite having stats that would earn anyone a shot at the list.

With 45 goals with FC Barcelona last season, 18 assists and a domestic double, Lionel Messi produced a brilliant season, but the bar for him seems too high.

And that has surprised many football lovers.

Leo Messi last season: 3 trophies

European Golden Shoe

Goals

Assists

Chances Created

Key Passes

Goals from free-kicks Yet he isn't in the shortlist for the UEFA POTY.

In fact, the Barcelona superstar ranks fifth among the top ten players, lower than Atletico Madrid’s World Cup winning forward Antoine Griezmann, who ranks fourth.

Do you think Messi deserved to be one of the top 3?