Barcelona’s new signing Malcom has ‘no words’ to describe Messi

New signing Malcom said he had no words to describe the genius of Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and the feeling of playing with him.

Upon being asked how he felt playing alongside the Barcelona superstar, Malcom said: “I have no words to define it.”

“He’s the best in the world and to start a game with him and that he sets you up a goal makes me very happy,” the 21-year-old Brazilian said.

He continued that playing at Barcelona’s Camp Nou, with his family watching him from the stands, was a dream come true.

The youngster was signed from French side Bordeaux in the on-going Summer 2018 transfer window.