Messi won’t take part in Argentina friendlies, future in doubt

Argentina captain Lionel Messi will not be taking part in national team fixtures against Guatemala and Colombia next month, Clarin reported on Wednesday.

According to the Argentine newspaper, the Barcelona ace told national team coach Lionel Scolani that he won’t be able to take part in friendlies against the two teams, while he also did not confirm or deny whether he will continue with the national team.

Former Argentina teammate and Boca Juniors forward Carlos Tevez said Messi should be left alone in the current situation to let him have some more time to make a decision.

“I think we should all leave him to make his own mind and make the decision that will make him happy. The best decision both for him and his family,” Tevez said.

Messi has had a tough run with the national team as he has lost all 4 finals he featured in. Moreover, an early exit from the World Cup 2018 has also left his future with Argentina in doubt.