Ronaldo, Salah, Modric make final-three for UEFA player of the year award

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool forward Muhammad Salah and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric are the final three nominees to win the UEFA player of the year award.

Wolfsburg’s Pernille Harder and Lyon’s Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry are the final three to compete for the women’s award.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric won the UEFA Champions League 2017-18 with Real Madrid for a third-year running, while Muhammad Salah was instrumental in Liverpool’s impressive UCL run last season.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, who score 50 odd goals and bagged a domestic double missed out on the final-three, much to the shock of many.

Ronaldo has won the award thrice since its inception in 2010, while he has been on the final-three on all occasions.

Lionel Messi has won the award twice, while ex-Barca midfielder Andres Iniesta and ex-Bayern forward Franck Ribery have won it once.