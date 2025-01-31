DWP Technologies shines at DELL Partner Awards 2024 by winning best storage award



Lahore, January 31, 2025 – DWP Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Solutions Business Unit, Pakistan’s leading technology experts and part of the DWP Group, has been honored with the prestigious Best Storage Award at the DELL Partner Awards 2024, hosted by Dell Technologies Pvt. Ltd. This accolade celebrates DWP Technologies’ outstanding achievement in delivering the best project win for storage solutions.

The award-winning project was executed for a leading integrated utility company in Pakistan that manages the generation, transmission, and distribution of energy. The initiative involved the consolidation and technology refresh of the client’s existing storage infrastructure. This complex undertaking required expertise in handling multiple operating systems, diverse applications, and a dynamic virtualization environment.

DWP Technologies’ Solutions Business Unit rose to the challenge, demonstrating exceptional proficiency in deploying a sophisticated and reliable storage system for managing critical data. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and reinforcing its reputation as a leader in the technology sector.

While expressing his gratitude, Rohail Bashir, Chief Operating Officer, DWP Technologies, said,

“This award is a testament to our dedication to excellence and innovation. We are deeply honored to receive the Best Storage Award from Dell Technologies and extend our sincere thanks to our valued client for trusting us with this transformative project. This milestone inspires us to continue delivering impactful solutions that address the evolving needs of our partners and clients.”

As DWP Technologies celebrates this remarkable milestone, the company remains steadfast in its mission to transform the technological landscape by delivering reliable, innovative, and future-proof solutions. With a focus on excellence, DWP Technologies is committed to driving meaningful advancements across industries and empowering organizations to achieve sustainable growth.