Shaban moon sighted, Ramadan expected to start March 1

The moon of Shaban 1446 Hijri has been sighted in Pakistan, marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Shaban. This marks the beginning of the eighth month of the Islamic calendar, leading up to the holy month of Ramadan which is expected to be on March 1. A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, was held in Islamabad on Thursday. The meeting was attended by members of the zonal committees and relevant officials. After the meeting, Maulana Azad announced that credible testimonies confirming the sighting of the moon had been received. As a result, January 31 will be observed as the first day of Shaban. It is also important to note that Muslims worldwide observe Shab-e-Barat on the 15th night of Shaban.