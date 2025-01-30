Disinformation, Divisions & Decline!

Despite the former ruler’s party’s continuous disinformation campaign, their narrative continues to falter globally, as evidenced by a recent event in the UK.

Out of the 1,450 Members of Parliament (MPs), only 8 attended a high-profile gathering which accounts for a shocking 0.5 percent. This pitiful turnout exposed the limitations of PTI’s influence and propaganda machinery which made the event a clear ‘flop show’. If this is the kind of global support PTI’s leaders hoped to showcase, their narrative is in desperate need of a complete overhaul.

One of the closest friends of the former Prime Minister who is also a key figure in PTI’s operations, continues to be embroiled in controversy with reports suggesting that his kickbacks in Pakistan have surged to a staggering 50 percent. Yet his UK-based narrative is languishing, scraping by with minimal support, barely touching the 0.5 percent mark. This stark contrast highlights his overconfidence combined with the deep corruption of PTI UK, has led to a well-deserved embarrassment.

Ironically, it is the former ruling party, not the Government of Pakistan, that can truly be labelled as the instigator of physical, mental and economic suffering in Pakistan.

Instead of building a coherent and credible message, PTI's leadership has been more focused on self-serving agendas that alienate potential allies and audiences.

Instead of taking responsibility for its role in causing political instability, economic decline and social unrest, the party attempts to cast itself as the victim of state-led persecution. This false narrative is as absurd as the party’s actions which have contributed significantly to the country’s turmoil. PTI’s cries of victimhood ring hollow when the evidence points to the party’s complicity in Pakistan’s suffering. Instead of focusing its energy on Pakistan, PTI UK would do well to address real issues impacting the diaspora community, like the ongoing problem of grooming gangs in the UK.

This issue affects countless families and has been a cause for serious concern. Rather than fabricating tales of state persecution, PTI UK should redirect its attention toward confronting the real, tangible problems that matter to the Pakistani diaspora. By choosing to focus on victimhood narratives, PTI UK is failing to serve the interests of those who need real support and guidance.

Moreover, PTI’s so-called “victim card” does not even protect its senior leaders. Figures like Yasmin Rashid, who was once a key figure in the party, now languish in jail as mere pawns in PTI’s political game. Rather than offering solidarity to its leaders, PTI exploits them to advance its divisive and self-serving agenda.

The party’s leadership seems more concerned with maintaining its grip on power than with addressing the welfare of its members or supporters. The events of November 26, which the party hailed as a major success are better understood as a carefully orchestrated disinformation campaign. The party’s attempt to manipulate public perception using selective narratives and half-truths failed to deliver on its grand promises. PTI’s ultimate goal was not to address any substantive issue but to sway public opinion in its favor even at the cost of spreading falsehoods and distortions. Finally, PTI’s internal contradictions are becoming increasingly apparent.

The party, after appointing Barrister Gohar as its new chairman has effectively sidelined Imran Khan, referring to him as the “Baani PTI” (founder of PTI), leaving him without any official role. Despite PTI’s attempts to downplay Khan’s influence, the media, journalists and the public continue to acknowledge his central role in the party’s history. This blatant attempt to erase Khan’s legacy is another example of PTI’s internal strife and the growing divide within its ranks.

The former ruling party’s disinformation blitz has not only failed to garner significant global support but has also exposed deep flaws within the party’s leadership and strategy. Their attempts to manipulate public perception through exaggerated narratives of victimhood and disinformation are increasingly recognized as empty and self-serving. If PTI hopes to regain any semblance of credibility, it will need to abandon its current tactics and address the real issues facing both Pakistan and the global Pakistani diaspora.

The writer is an alumnus of QAU, MPhil scholar & a freelance columnist, based in Islamabad. He can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com