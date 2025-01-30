Punjab to establish special body to curb illegal housing

The Punjab government has decided to establish a Special Planning Authority to regulate urban and rural land use, aiming to curb the rise of illegal housing societies across the province.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz chaired a high-level meeting where proposals were reviewed to introduce uniform zoning and land-use regulations for commercial and residential areas.

The plan also focuses on making housing schemes environmentally friendly and pedestrian-friendly, aligning with modern urban standards.

The Punjab Special Planning Authority (PSPA) will oversee the zoning of commercial, residential, and agricultural land, while also developing district land-use plans.

These plans will be reviewed every four years to ensure sustainable urban growth.

To strengthen enforcement, each district will have a special land-use committee, headed by the deputy commissioner, with representation from key service providers, including WAPDA, Sui Gas, and WASA.

The government also plans to introduce a digital monitoring system to track and prevent land-use violations in real-time. During the meeting, the CM ordered an immediate resolution of pending housing sector applications and called for daily progress reports on Lahore’s development plan.

Officials briefed her that e-tendering had resulted in significant cost savings, with 414 development schemes already in progress under Phase One of the Lahore Development Plan.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasised that proper town planning was crucial for a sustainable future and warned that unregulated growth was leading to chaotic urban expansion.

She directed authorities to fast-track approvals through a digital system, ensuring efficiency and transparency in land-use management.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif made a surprise visit to the Rawalpindi Ring Road on Wednesday and directed for expeditious work on the project. She also directed for expanding the scope of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

According to the details, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif conducted an aerial survey of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project. Upon her arrival at the Rawalpindi Ring Road Camp Office in Khasalha Khurd, she was briefed about the work done and the ongoing work.

The chief minister has given a deadline to complete the project by December this year. She said that the completion of the 38 Km long Ring Road project would solve the long-standing traffic problem, increase economic and business activities and would provide ease of travel for millions of citizens.

The chief minister affirmed her government’s commitment that provision of funds for the project completion would be ensured. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Aamir Khattak on the occasion gave a detailed briefing to the chief minister regarding the project. It was informed in the briefing that five interchanges would be constructed at Banth, Chak Beli Khan, Adyala Road, Chakri Road and Thallian. It was further briefed that railway bridges, 5 flyovers and 21 subways would be constructed on Rawalpindi Ring Road.