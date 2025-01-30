Gandhara Cultural Festival celebrates heritage, promotes sustainable tourism

The Gandhara Cultural Festival, held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday, brought Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage to life, celebrating the ancient Gandhara civilization and promoting eco-tourism.

The event, followed by the grand launch of the project “Promoting Gandhara’s Civilization and Heritage for Eco-Tourism,” marked a significant step in preserving Pakistan’s historical treasures and boosting tourism.

The festival featured a vibrant array of stalls and exhibits, showcasing ancient artifacts, stone carvings, books, hand-embroidered dresses, handmade jewelry, truck art, stupas, and organic foods.

One of the main attractions was a Hindu community corner, where visitors were captivated by devotional bhajans performed with traditional musical instruments, symbolizing interfaith harmony.

The event was organized by Kurrum Welfare Houses and the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), in collaboration with the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), and PNCA.

Parliamentary Secretary, Farah Naz Akbar inaugurated the festival, commending the initiative for its role in promoting cultural tourism and unity among diverse communities.

“It is heartening to see that stalls from seven different cultural communities are part of this festival, showcasing Pakistan’s rich and diverse heritage,” she remarked.

She also highlighted the government’s “Uraan Pakistan” initiative under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which aims to drive national progress through cultural and economic growth.

CEO of PPAF, Nadir Gul, emphasized the organization’s commitment to poverty alleviation across 150 districts, providing livelihood opportunities to people of all backgrounds. He highlighted PPAF’s initiatives in Chitral and Balochistan, focusing on education, health, and cultural preservation.

MD PTDC, Rana Aftab, underlined the global significance of Gandhara heritage, spanning Peshawar, Swat, and Taxila Valley. He noted that over 500 million Buddhists worldwide consider this region sacred, making it a prime destination for religious tourism.

“We see Gandhara civilization as a key tourism product. PTDC is actively promoting Buddhist heritage through major projects that aim to preserve history while generating livelihood opportunities for local communities,” he stated.

Tourism, he added, contributes 5.3% to Pakistan’s GDP, with religious tourism from Buddhist, Hindu, and Sikh pilgrims playing a significant role in economic revival.

Advisor for Culture and Heritage at PNCA, Kashif Irshad announced comprehensive national initiatives under “Uraan Pakistan” to boost cultural tourism.

“Pakistan has immense potential in cultural tourism. Under this initiative, we aim to generate $18 billion in foreign exchange annually by 2030,” he revealed.

He also announced plans to host three major cultural festivals-Mehergarh Cultural Festival, Indus Valley Festival, and Gandhara Cultural Festival-to showcase Pakistan’s historical richness to the world.

A detailed Project Overview was presented by the CEO of Kurrum Welfare Houses, highlighting the importance of preserving Gandhara’s historical and cultural sites for future generations.

The festival featured a grand exhibition of Gandhara artifacts, including sculptures, coins, pottery, paintings, and photography exhibits. Visitors had the opportunity to explore the artistic and historical significance of Gandhara’s legacy.

MPA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Malik Tariq Awan, also attended the event while a number of visitors also reached the venue for having a glimpse of rich cultural legacy.

The festival concluded with a guided tour of the PNCA Art Gallery, where visitors admired a stunning display of ancient stone carvings, stupas, and paintings that reflect Gandhara’s artistic and spiritual heritage.

The Gandhara Cultural Festival stands as a testament to Pakistan’s rich history, cultural diversity, and commitment to sustainable tourism. By preserving its historical treasures and promoting religious tourism, Pakistan is not only safeguarding its past but also paving the way for economic growth, interfaith harmony, and global recognition of its cultural heritage and growth through sustainable tourism.