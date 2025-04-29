Mark Carney’s liberals win minority government as US-Canada relations shift

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party has retained power after the country’s election on April 28, 2025. However, the party fell short of securing a majority government, winning 167 of the 343 seats in the House of Commons. The Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, won 145 seats. This result gives Carney a minority government, which will require support from smaller parties to pass legislation.

In his victory speech, Carney announced that the longstanding relationship between Canada and the United States has changed. He stated that the system of open trade, anchored by the US, is over. Carney warned of the challenges ahead and emphasized that sacrifices will be needed as Canada faces new economic realities under US President Donald Trump’s aggressive policies.

Carney’s win was influenced by three main factors: dissatisfaction with former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership, concerns over US trade tariffs, and the “anybody-but-Conservative” sentiment. Carney, a political newcomer, had promised a tough stance with Washington over import tariffs and to reduce Canada’s reliance on the US. Meanwhile, the Conservatives campaigned on domestic issues like cost of living and crime but struggled to overcome the Liberal wave.

In a dramatic turn, US President Trump escalated tensions by suggesting Canada might become the 51st US state. This triggered a surge of patriotism in Canada, boosting Carney’s campaign. Despite this, the Conservatives managed to make gains in some regions, and Poilievre promised to hold the government accountable in the coming months.