Bushra Bibi granted private kitchen, health checks in jail: Report

A report detailing the jail conditions of Bushra Bibi, former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, has been submitted to the Islamabad High Court. The report reveals that Bushra Bibi is receiving regular medical attention, including two health check-ups daily. It also states that she has been provided with a private kitchen, where her meals are examined by a medical officer before being served.

According to the report, Bushra Bibi is being held in a spacious and separate room with all necessary comforts. Her room includes a mattress, fan, chair, table, bookshelf, and adequate lighting. During the summer, a room cooler has been installed to ensure her comfort. Additionally, she has access to an LCD TV for entertainment.

The report also highlights that Bushra Bibi’s food is prepared in a dedicated kitchen within the jail. This kitchen allows her to cook her meals under supervision, ensuring her health and safety are maintained. The Islamabad High Court has instructed her legal team to review the report and respond at the next hearing.

Previously, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended Bushra Bibi’s interim bail in two cases related to the November 26 protest. The bail was extended until June 11, as her counsel submitted applications requesting exemption from personal appearance in court.