DC vs KKR: Delhi relies on Rahul and Axar, KKR banking on Varun’s magic

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 48 of the ongoing IPL 2025 season on April 29 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. As both teams gear up for a critical encounter, key performances are expected from KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy — all of whom have been standout performers this season.

KL Rahul, leading the DC batting charts, has remained a consistent force. He has scored heavily against KKR in recent seasons, averaging over 50 since 2020. With three half-centuries against them and a solid run this season, Rahul is expected to anchor the innings in what could be a season-defining game for Delhi.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel has proven to be an all-round asset for DC. With quick runs in the middle order and timely wickets, Axar has played a crucial role in recent wins. His home performances have stood out, and he continues to lead by example, boosting Delhi’s playoff hopes.

On the other side, spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been a vital weapon for KKR. He has dominated Delhi in previous outings, claiming 17 wickets in just 9 matches. As KKR faces must-win situations, Varun’s form on a slow Delhi track could turn the tide for his side.