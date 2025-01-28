Environmental improvement: WB VP declares Punjab ‘regional champion’

A high-level delegation led by Martin Raiser, the World Bank’s Regional Vice President for South Asia, called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif at CM’s office here on Monday.

During the meeting, Martin Raiser commended Punjab’s efforts in environmental improvement, declaring the province a ‘Regional Champion’ for its effective measures in this area.

The discussion also focused on joint initiatives for poverty alleviation, further advancements in IT and infrastructure, and resolving environmental challenges. Both parties agreed to accelerate the ongoing World Bank projects in Punjab, while also launching new ones to address these key sectors.

Martin Raiser praised Punjab’s public welfare projects, noting that they align well with the World Bank’s country partnership framework. He expressed the World Bank’s full support for improving environmental conditions and sanitation systems in the province.

The delegation acknowledged the government’s decision to merge the Population Welfare Department with the Health Department, calling it a positive move. Martin Raiser expressed optimism that this merger would enhance service delivery for the people of Punjab.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her gratitude for the World Bank’s continued collaboration in the province’s development. She highlighted several key projects, including the launch of the Punjab Clean Air Program with World Bank’s support, aimed at tackling environmental pollution. The program will introduce electric buses, rickshaws, and bikes, alongside the establishment of Vehicle Inspection Stations. The CM emphasized that eliminating pollution is vital for Punjab’s survival, and the World Bank’s ongoing support is crucial to this effort.

The CM also mentioned the introduction of special training programs to equip Punjab’s youth with skills to engage in the global IT market. She further reiterated the province’s commitment to enhancing education, health, tourism, and environmental projects with continued support from the World Bank.

World Bank VP Martin Raiser reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Punjab, particularly in the areas of education, IT, and climate change adaptation. He commended Punjab’s exemplary steps in addressing these challenges.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Monday met with Wang Jian, Chairman of the Chinese BGI Group, who presented an offer for a pilot project focused on rice and corn cultivation in Punjab, along with the introduction of genetically modified (GMO) cotton to boost production.

The group also proposed collaboration on cancer treatment and genetic testing in the province.

The meeting, which followed up on the MoU signed during CM Punjab’s recent visit to China, discussed plans for cultivating rice, corn, and GMO cotton in the desert region of Bahawalpur. The project aims to enhance agricultural productivity, with the goal of increasing cotton production by 15 percent.

The chief minister welcomed the proposal and appointed the Provincial Agriculture Minister as the focal person for coordinating the initiative.

Regarding the health collaboration, CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the potential for BGI Group’s support to revolutionize cancer treatment and genetic testing in Punjab. She instructed the Secretary of Health to prepare a detailed plan for the proposed initiatives. “This partnership will be a game changer in the health sector, allowing us to establish one of the most advanced genetic testing laboratories in the region,” she said.

The CM added that modern genetic technologies for cancer diagnosis and treatment would be integrated into the province’s healthcare system. Additionally, a state-of-the-art government hospital for cancer diagnosis and treatment will be established in Punjab.

BGI Group Chairman Wang Jian praised CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership in the health sector and assured that the group would provide comprehensive assistance to help Punjab achieve global recognition in advanced medical research.