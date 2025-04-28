Dollar steady as markets await key U.S. jobs and economic data

The U.S. dollar held firm on Monday as traders paused ahead of crucial economic data due this week. At 143.57 yen and $1.1360 per euro, the greenback has found temporary support despite a tough month.

So far in April, the dollar has fallen over 4% against both the euro and yen, shaken by trade tensions and policy uncertainty. A brief recovery came last week after signs of a softer tone in U.S.-China trade talks.

Investors now await the U.S. jobs report due Friday, which is expected to show slower hiring. Key data on GDP and inflation will also be released this week, adding to the market’s cautious mood.

Globally, focus remains on Australia’s inflation data, Canada’s election, and Japan’s monetary policy decision. Meanwhile, Japan denied reports suggesting U.S. support for a weaker dollar during trade discussions.