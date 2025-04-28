Indian-origin man identified in attack on Pakistani high commission in London

A 41-year-old Indian-origin man, Ankit Love, has been identified as the attacker on the Pakistani High Commission in London. He smashed windows at the High Commission building located at Lowndes Square, drawing strong condemnation.

Ankit Love previously contested the 2016 London mayoral election against Sadiq Khan as the founder of the One Love Party. He received 4,941 votes in that election. He is also the son of Indian politician and filmmaker Jay Mala.

According to the Metropolitan Police, Love will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court today. He has contested several elections in the UK over the years. His father is a known lawyer and political figure in India.

The incident comes just as the Pakistani community in London is preparing for a major protest outside the Indian High Commission. The attack has stirred tensions amid already heightened emotions.