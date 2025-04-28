IHC issues show-cause notices to immigration DG, NAB director in contempt case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued show-cause notices to the Director General of Immigration and Passports and a NAB director. They are accused of contempt of court for violating earlier judicial orders.

Acting Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar expressed anger when he learned that Justice Babar Sattar had passed a new order despite his previous one being suspended. Justice Dogar responded by suspending the latest order as well.

The issue arose during a hearing of an intra-court appeal filed by the Immigration DG against Justice Sattar’s previous ruling. The DG’s lawyer told the court that Justice Sattar had issued an eight-page order earlier that day.

Justice Dogar questioned why the new order was not shown to him. The court paused the hearing and suspended the latest ruling, deepening tensions between benches over conflicting decisions.