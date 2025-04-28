40 injured in oil truck explosion at Nushki terminal

At least 40 people were injured when an oil-filled truck exploded near the truck terminal in Nushki, Balochistan. The blast occurred after a fire broke out near the vehicle, causing chaos in the area.

Rescue officials said many victims suffered severe burn injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals. Those in critical condition will be moved to Quetta for further treatment. A fire brigade vehicle also caught fire while trying to control the blaze.

According to the district administration, four police officers were also injured while helping evacuate the area. They sustained burn injuries while performing their duties.

Some victims near the oil tanker suffered burns over 70 to 80 percent of their bodies. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and explosion.