IBM to invest $150 billion in U.S. to boost quantum computing

IBM has announced a $150 billion investment in the United States over the next five years, focusing heavily on quantum technology. The company aims to expand local manufacturing of quantum computers and mainframes to support critical applications.

Over $30 billion of the investment will go toward quantum and mainframe production facilities. This move aligns with the Trump administration’s push for U.S.-based tech manufacturing. IBM follows Nvidia and Apple, which have each pledged $500 billion in local spending.

Analysts believe the investment also reflects efforts to avoid potential trade tensions. IBM, a key government contractor, recently lost 15 contracts due to federal budget cuts, affecting its stock outlook.

Quantum computing has seen major breakthroughs, including new chip tech by Google. However, opinions vary on when it will deliver real-world benefits, with estimates ranging from five to twenty years.