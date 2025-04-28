Khawaja Asif vows strong response to any Indian aggression

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that Pakistan will give a decisive response if India attempts any act of war. He stated that the armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty at all times.

Clarifying a recent interview, Asif said his comments were misunderstood. He explained he only mentioned that the next few days were important. His remarks did not suggest any immediate threat.

He also addressed the recent Indian allegations, saying there is no truth to them. He noted that India has not responded to Pakistan’s request for a joint investigation.

Asif further said India is free to investigate the Pahalgam incident at an international level. He stressed that both armies remain on high alert along the borders.