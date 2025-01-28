Gas tanker explosion kills 6, injures 33 others in Multan

A gas-filled tanker exploded at the Industrial Estate in Multan’s Hamid Pur Kanora area, leaving six people dead and 33 injured, according to rescue authorities.

The explosion in the LPG tanker that occurred in the wee hours on Monday triggered a massive fire, with debris from the shattered vehicle landing on nearby residential areas, causing significant destruction.

Rescue officials said that the fire was extinguished after hours of effort, involving over ten firefighting vehicles and foam-based fire suppression.

A total of five people were initially reported to have lost their lives in the deadly blast. However, the death toll rose to six after rescue officials recovered another body from a house damaged by the explosion.

Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Muhammad Salman Rafiq said that a total of 39 casualties, including six deaths, had been reported. The deceased included a minor girl and two women.

Multan’s City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali told a private TV channel that several houses had been destroyed and livestock had perished in the blaze.

He revealed that gas had been leaking from one of the valves of the tanker truck parked in the Industrial Estate. Some of the people present in the area had already evacuated after smelling the gas before the tanker exploded, he added.

CPO Sadiq Ali further stated that gas leakage from the tanker persisted, prompting authorities to evacuate the area. Among the injured, 13 were reported to be in critical condition.

The District Emergency Officer confirmed that an emergency had been declared at Nishtar Hospital, where the injured were receiving treatment. Search operations were launched in the adjacent localities to ensure safety, while electricity and gas supply in the area was suspended as a precautionary measure. Multan-Muzaffargarh Road was later reopened for traffic.

Meanwhile, locals were advised to stay away from the site of the blast, as the gas from the exploded tanker was still in the air.

Later, the police revealed that the location of the incident had been identified as an illegal LPG refilling warehouse, and the explosion had occurred during refilling operations. They explained that the LPG was being transferred from a large gas bowser to smaller bowsers and commercial cylinders at the site.

The police further stated that the large gas bowser had allegedly carried smuggled LPG. Five small and large gas bowsers present in the warehouse were destroyed in the explosion, they added.

Meanwhile President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have expressed sorrow over the death of six people and injuries to several others in LPG bowser explosion in Multan. In their separate statements, they commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls. The Prime Minister has directed to investigate the cause of the explosion. He directed the authorities concerned to investigate the reasons behind the tanker explosion and take steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has also expressed deep sorrow and grief on loss of precious lives in the explosion.

The Chief Minister directed the provision of the best medical care to the injured and implementation of the SOPs for the use of LPG.

Meanwhile, the Multan divisional administration decided to launch a crackdown on illegal gas refilling sites.

Commissioner Amir Karim Khan stated that the site had been completely sealed off, as gas leakage from one of the bowsers at the explosion site was still ongoing. He directed the officials to prepare a list of LPG containers in the division and banned the presence of gas tankers in heavily crowded areas.

He also instructed teams to raid illegal CNG and LPG refilling shops and seal those operating without proper equipment. The commissioner ordered fitness inspections of school and passenger buses and the registration of cases against individuals involved in illegal gas refilling operations.

Later, the Multan deputy commissioner formed an inquiry committee tasked with submitting a report on the incident within 48 hours. He stated that the district administration would take strict measures to prevent incidents like this in the future.

The official further noted that the entry of LPG container trucks had been banned in residential areas.

Further updates will follow as rescue and recovery operations progress.