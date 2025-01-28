Education, innovative leadership – OxfordAQA defines the way forward

OxfordAQA, in partnership with Oxford University Press Pakistan held the final of the series of national-level conferences of educationalists, policymakers, and academic experts in Karachi. The event showcased intense discussions on the transformative power of educational management, innovative teaching, and digital advancement.

The welcome address by Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director, Oxford University Press, Pakistan, expanded OxfordAQA’s plans for developing equitable learning opportunities for students. Salma Adil, Director, OxfordAQA, Pakistan, added her perspective on using digital technologies to increase outreach.

Dr. Fouzia Khan, Chief Advisor at the School Education & Literacy Department of the Government of Sindh, in her keynote address, stated, “As education continues to evolve, so must our approach to assessment. OxfordAQA’s commitment to fairness and inclusivity in assessment design, observes excellent standards for equal opportunity to succeed.”

“Change has not come without resistance. While rote memorization may still deliver results, the real challenge for educators is to inspire and engage students, focusing on meaningful learning rather than mere retention. OxfordAQA is committed to addressing gaps in learning and student wellbeing-ensuring that students not only reach university but thrive beyond it,” remarked, Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director, Oxford University Press, Pakistan.

“The OxfordAQA specifications align perfectly with our philosophy, emphasizing conceptual understanding, analytical skills, and real-world application. This approach empowers our students to become independent learners, preparing them for success beyond the classroom,” said Sajjad Syed, Principal, Links School.

Andrew Coombe, Managing Director, OxfordAQA presented Preparing for a Digital Future with OxfordAQA. Focusing on digital qualifications, he stated, “We live in an increasingly digital world, and as educationists, it becomes imperative for us to ensure that the legacy of learning is continually improved for best relevance to the learner and the teacher.”

A panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Farid Panjwani, Dean of Agha Khan University’s Institute for Educational Development, explored Innovation in Teaching and Learning: Leading Change while a ‘Round Table Discussion,’ moderated by Neda Mulji, Senior Manager for Professional Development at Oxford University Press, Pakistan, emphasized the importance of collaboration, teamwork, and effective leadership, in creating positive educational transformations.