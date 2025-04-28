Pakistan’s regional exports increase 3.16% during Jul-March 2025

Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries increased by 3.16 per cent in the first nine months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) compared to the corresponding months of last year.Pakistani travel guides

The country’s exports to the regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and the Maldives account for a small amount of $3.420 billion, which is 13.86 per cent of Pakistan’s overall exports of $24.659 billion during July-March (2024-25), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbouring, leaving behind other countries such as Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Pakistan carried out its border trade with farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, and Maldives.

Pakistan’s exports to China witnessed a decrease of 12.36 per cent from $2143.776 million last year to $1878.596 million this year whereas exports to Afghanistan surged to $623.922 million from $378.922 million.

The country’s exports to Bangladesh also increased by 25 per cent to $602.828 million this year from $482.255 million whereas exports to Sri Lanka rose by 2.05 per cent to $306.512 million from $300.344.

The exports to Nepal decreased to $1.900 million from $2.299 million in the previous year.

Pakistan exports to Maldives increased by 4.60 per cent to $7.100 million from $6.782 million while exports to India decreased to $0.405 million from $1.224 million, it added.

On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $10.462 billion during the period under review as compared to $8.316 billion during last year, showing an increase of 25.79 per cent.

The imports from China during July-March 2024-25 were recorded at $11.888 billion against the $9.614 billion during July-March 2023-24, showing an increase of 23.65 per cent.

Among other countries, imports from India increased to $176.309 million from $156.419 million whereas imports from Afghanistan also increased by 212.62 per cent from $6.438 million to $ 20.127 million.

Imports from Sri Lanka surged by 2.88 per cent from $43.781 million to $45.042 million whereas imports from Bangladesh recorded at $ 62.863 million from $43.499 million during last year.

The imports from Nepal into the country were recorded at $1.418 million as compared to $ 0.260 million last year, it added.