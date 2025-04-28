Bruised And Divided

Political turbulence is not good for internal stability. Pakistan suffered a lot on this account during past 3 years. Ill effects of political polarization affected the economic, social, diplomatic and ethical domains. Downfall in all these domains has accumulatively weakened the national security. Sadly, sum of the past five years’ balance sheet was negative.

Though, signs of recovery are visible now, however, poly-crisis is not yet over. Full recovery is linked with broader national consensus on top priority issues. Widening communication gap between the ruling and opposition camps is hindering the consensus building process. Obviously, prevailing communication gap between stake holders reflects the hollowness of political order. Defeated parties find it easier to reject the results of election without providing credible evidences. Past two elections are the most pertinent examples of “rigging rhetoric” overplayed by the political players. Former PM Imran Khan was titled ‘selected’ by chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto in very first session of national assembly. This was more of like tasting of own medicine for PTI as her 2014 sit-in primarily revolved around election rigging and corruption allegations against the PMLN.

Election held in 2024 have met the same fate as the main opposition party PTI is in no mood to accept the results which brought paved the way for PMLN to the power corridors. Government is also not coming slow and squad of spokespersons are repeatedly replying the opposition in same coins. Ironically, most of the time and energies are being wasted in blame game and non-productive verbal cannonade. Ironically, both opposition and ruling parties have drifted widely from the respective manifestos. This drastic shift of major political parties from ground performance to rhetorical campaigns is a basic root cause of political turbulence. Weaponization of social media platforms has added enormous toxicity to the prevailing political environment.

Over ambitious bunch of social media influencers are shaping the narratives and dictating the future course to major political parties. Deeper obsession with social media is the hallmark of former ruling party PTI. Excessive flow of content on social media, aligned with the stance of any political party, might not be correct scale to measure the intellectual credibility or righteousness of that particular side. Parties are in habit of celebrating the greater number of favorable social media posts as sign of public approval to their narrative. Most of the populist posts usually comprise toxic content such as baseless rhetoric, allegations without evidences, hateful trends, fake news and toxicity against state institutions. In this particular domain, twisting of political developments subsequently provides abundant exploitable raw material to the mills of fake news.

Experts and all relevant political parties unanimously opine that PTI has been dominating the social media domain and her rival groups lack compatible response mechanism. Despite this fact PTI had to confront multiple defeats in practical politics. After disappointing its voters with poor governance eventually PTI lost power amid successful vote of no confidence motion of combined opposition. This was not the end of political blunders! Soon after that , party leadership opted for the populist approach by floating collective resigns from National Assembly.

Fuel was poured on public sentiments with cypher episode which revolved around false anti-USA narratives. Thereafter, former ruling party is continuously sprinting on the path of collision with the state institutions. Bleak default prophecies, negative letter to IMF, vicious protests abroad . toxic social media trends against Armed Forces, anti-state propagation through runaway YouTubers and series of flop long marches have eventually reduced the party to a small pressure group. Besides disappointing in governance domain, PTI is unable to play effective role in opposition benches. Emerging cracks, rifts and polarization in PTI are obvious consequences of party’s obsession with toxic destabilizing narratives. Ironically, PTI has rapidly lost the shine amid her unwise self-destructive policies. Instead of fulfilling the promises made with the voters, today the former ruling party is standing bruised and divided.

The writer is a student.