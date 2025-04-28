Finally, Truce

This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary ceasefire along the frontlines in Ukraine, coinciding with Victory Day commemorations, on the heels of a similar order to stop combat over Easter. While the gesture, as before, is bound to be met with deep scepticism by Kyiv and its allies, the announcement itself is telling. Even amid the bloodiest European conflict since the Second World War, the language of truce–however fleeting or strategic–finally finds its place.

Since February 2022, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has claimed over 500,000 lives – including both military personnel and civilians – and displaced nearly 10 million people across Europe, according to UNHCR estimates. Economically speaking, the war has triggered global inflationary trends; exacerbating food insecurity and upending energy markets.

Ukraine should be a reminder of how fragile peace can become when great powers lock themselves in cycles of escalation, when human suffering is weighed against political ambitions, and when temporary truces are substituted for genuine dialogue. History is littered with such bloody examples. From repeated but short-lived ceasefires during the Bosnian War of the 1990s to the fragile truces in Gaza, experience tells us that temporary halts in conflict often serve strategic or tactical goals rather than prioritising humanitarian ones. More concerningly, there are swirling rumours that Russia’s ceasefire announcement coincides with the need to regroup forces to counter an increasingly intensifying Ukrainian offensive. Thus, the ceasefire may be less about honouring ceremonial holidays and more about operational breathing space.

For Pakistan, a country that is witnessing both the fragility of ceasefires (such as those along the Line of Control) and the challenges of sustaining peace, the ongoing developments in Ukraine underline an important truth: diplomacy must go beyond optics. Ceasefires, peace talks, and symbolic gestures need to be accompanied by genuine political will, verifiable actions, and an unwavering commitment to the protection of civilian lives. Time and again, Islamabad has clearly articulated this at international forums, including principled calls at the UN: the world should always focus on peaceful resolution of disputes. The human cost cannot and should never be obscured by geopolitical calculations. Whether it is a family displaced from Donetsk or from Srinagar, the stakes remain deeply human. *