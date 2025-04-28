Hajj Scandal

For millions of Muslims, the annual pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia fulfils a lifelong prayer, a journey written into their dreams. That’s why the scandal unfolding around this year’s Hajj operations hits so viscerally. Much more than a bureaucratic mess, it’s, in essence, a betrayal of 67,000 Pakistanis who trusted the system with their faith, their savings, and their hopes.

What we’re witnessing is not a simple case of mismanagement. It’s a collapse born of familiar negligence: the government’s delay in approving the 2025 Hajj Policy triggered a chain reaction, leaving private operators scrambling against impossible deadlines. As if that weren’t enough, millions of Saudi Riyals were reportedly wired to the wrong accounts: a mistake so staggering it borders on criminal negligence. Add to this the new Saudi rules requiring organizers to meet a 2,000 pilgrim minimum, and the entire operation spiralled into chaos.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs, true to form, has trotted out its tired excuses: technical glitches and unexpected hurdles. But these failures were not unexpected. They were inevitable. Anyone remotely familiar with Pakistan’s Hajj operations knows this isn’t the first time the system has collapsed under the weight of its own corruption, incompetence, and indifference. Every year, the same stories keep surfacing again and again: pilgrims crammed into substandard accommodations, overcharged for transport, or left stranded without basic services. Every year, the outrage dies down and every year, the rot deepens.

This year feels different. Worse. When you mishandle the dreams and religious duties of 67,000 people, you are not just mismanaging a service, you are tearing at the already fragile contract between citizen and state.

And the response? Predictably hollow. Internal inquiries. Vague promises to “fix responsibility.” Empty words in the face of a disaster that demands immediate, visible action.

If the government has any intention of repairing the damage and salvaging whatever credibility remains, it must act now. That means urgent, high-level negotiations with Saudi authorities to secure the affected pilgrims’ places this year, and not just relying on photo-op diplomacy. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s outreach efforts are a start, but the clock is ticking. *