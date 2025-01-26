Two women die, three injured in Kohat firecrackers blast

In a tragic incident in Muhammad Zai area of Kohat, two women died and two children and another woman sustained serious injuries in a blast that occurred inside a house, police informed on Sunday. Rescue 1122 promptly provided the injured with initial medical aid and later transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kohat for further treatment. A BDS team on the scene has confirmed that blast was occurred due to explosion in fireworks material. The dead women included Ms. Falak Naz (30 ) d/o Lal Bat Khan, Ms. Fatima Bibi (20 ) w/o Salman, while the injured were identified as Ihsan (6) s/o Ihtesham and Faim Bibi (7) d/o Ihtesham. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. This incident highlights the ongoing challenges posed possible explosive material and the need for increased public awareness and safety measures.