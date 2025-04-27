Death toll rises to 18 in Iran port explosion, over 800 injured

The death toll from a massive explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaei port has risen to 18, with more than 800 people injured. The blast occurred on Saturday at the Sina container yard in Bandar Abbas, over 1,000 kilometers south of Tehran.

Emergency services reported that the fire is under control, but thick black smoke still rises from the site. Many injured individuals have been transferred to local hospitals for treatment, while authorities continue recovery efforts.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by chemicals stored improperly in containers at the port. Iranian officials had previously issued warnings about potential risks at this location.

While no link has been confirmed between the explosion and ongoing nuclear talks with the U.S., past incidents at Iranian facilities have been blamed on negligence or external attacks. Authorities confirmed that the blast did not affect oil facilities at the port.