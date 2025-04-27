Wife of US coast guard member arrested over expired visa

The wife of a US Coast Guard member was arrested at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, on Thursday. She was detained during a routine security check because her work visa had expired in 2017.

The woman had been living with her husband on base, but her visa status was flagged during a security screening. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) led the investigation, which resulted in her arrest.

Authorities took the woman into custody for immigration violations after she was flagged at the visitor control center. The incident occurred while the couple was preparing to move into on-base housing.

The Coast Guard confirmed the arrest and stated that it works closely with federal agencies on immigration enforcement. The woman’s country of origin and additional details have not been disclosed.