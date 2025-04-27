Khalistan leader Pannun says 20 million Sikhs stand with Pakistan

Khalistan Movement leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun expressed support for Pakistan, saying 20 million Sikhs back the country. In a video statement, he condemned India’s oppression of minorities, particularly Sikhs, and accused India of state terrorism. He stressed that Sikhs will not allow Indian forces to cross Punjab to attack Pakistan.

Pannun referred to the recent Pahalgam attack and claimed India orchestrated it for political gain. He accused India of conducting false flag operations to secure votes. He also promised that Indian leaders responsible for such actions would be brought to justice under international law.

The Khalistan leader emphasized that Sikhs have never initiated attacks and won’t start now. He added that India does not have the courage to attack Pakistan. Pannun’s remarks reflect ongoing tensions and his commitment to the Khalistan Movement.

In conclusion, Pannun reiterated that Sikhs stand united with Pakistan, condemning Indian aggression and supporting the fight against oppression.