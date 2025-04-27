Russia launches 150 drones against Ukraine amid growing tensions over peace talks

Russia launched a major drone and airstrike assault on Ukraine overnight, killing at least four people. The attacks targeted multiple cities, including Kostyantynivka in Donetsk and Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk, leaving several others injured. This marked the third consecutive night of drone strikes on Pavlohrad.

In the wake of these attacks, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed doubt about Russian President Putin’s willingness to end the war. Trump questioned the possibility of a peace deal, despite earlier comments suggesting that Ukraine and Russia were close to an agreement.

The Russian assault included 149 drones, 57 of which were intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses. Despite these efforts, several cities, including Odesa, Zhytomyr, and Kherson, were hit, causing more casualties and damage. Ukrainian forces also retaliated, with shelling reported in Horlivka, a city in the Donetsk region under partial Russian control.

Russia claimed to have regained control of parts of the Kursk region, which had been seized by Ukrainian forces last year. However, Ukrainian officials stated that fighting in the region continues, further complicating the situation.