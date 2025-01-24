PIA’s first int’l flight from Gwadar airport takes off to Muscat

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) marked a historic milestone as it operated its first international flight from the new Gwadar International Airport to Muscat.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the inaugural flight, PK-197, carried 39 passengers and departed on schedule, marking the official launch of international operations from the state-of-the-art facility. To begin with, PIA will operate a weekly flight from Gwadar to Muscat, catering to growing passenger demand and strengthening regional connectivity. Speaking on the occasion, PIA officials bid farewell to passengers at Gwadar airport and reaffirmed the national carrier’s commitment to expanding its services to meet public needs and national aspirations.

The Karachi-Gwadar PK-503 flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) touched down at the new state-of-the-art airport at 11:15am. The flight received water salute upon arrival. The flight, carrying 46 passengers, had left Karachi at 9:50 am.