What is the Gaza Ceasefire Deal?

I believe that peace doesn’t just come from putting down weapons but from having the courage to engage in meaningful conversations and dialogues. After 15 months of devastating conflict in Gaza, a ceasefire has finally been achieved through dialogue between the parties involved.

Will this agreement mark a significant step toward peace, demonstrating the power of communication in resolving even the most intense disputes? Will the deal bring a glimmer of hope for relief and rebuilding in a region deeply scarred by prolonged violence? Several questions have arisen regarding this deal, making it significant to understand what this ceasefire agreement entails and what its potential outcomes might be.

The Israeli cabinet has officially approved a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, marking a decisive development in the effort to halt the devastating conflict in Gaza that has spanned 15 months. This agreement, which includes provisions for a six-week cease-fire and an exchange of hostages for prisoners, has been met with cautious optimism despite significant challenges and opposition.

While the international community advocates for the return of the Palestinian Authority, Israel’s opposition complicates potential long-term solutions.

Under the terms of the ceasefire deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages, including children, women, and elderly individuals, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners detained in Israeli jails. These prisoners include individuals serving life sentences and those held without trial. The release process is structured to occur incrementally over the six-week ceasefire period, beginning with the release of three Israeli hostages on the first Sunday of the truce. Weekly exchanges will follow, featuring both high-profile Palestinian detainees and dual-national Israeli citizens.

In addition to the exchange agreement, the deal encompasses significant humanitarian measures aimed at alleviating Gaza’s dire conditions. Displaced Palestinians will be allowed freer movement within Gaza, aid deliveries will increase to 600 trucks per day, and provisions will be made for the evacuation of wounded individuals requiring treatment abroad. The agreement also sets the stage for subsequent phases, which include further negotiations for the release of remaining hostages and additional prisoner exchanges.

Negotiations for the ceasefire were facilitated by key international actors, including Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, with final arrangements being discussed in Cairo. Israeli President Isaac Herzog described the ceasefire as a “vital step” toward fulfilling the nation’s commitments to its citizens. Meanwhile, the G7 leaders welcomed the agreement as a significant move toward addressing Gaza’s catastrophic humanitarian crisis, emphasizing the need for sustainable peace based on a two-state solution.

Despite the cautious optimism surrounding the ceasefire, significant hurdles remain. The phased implementation of the agreement – spanning weekly hostage exchanges and incremental aid deliveries – requires a high degree of trust and restraint from both sides. Violations or incidents during the ceasefire period could derail the fragile peace process entirely.

Furthermore, questions about Gaza’s future governance add complexity. While the international community advocates for the return of the Palestinian Authority, which lost control of Gaza to Hamas in 2007, Israel’s opposition to this idea complicates potential long-term solutions. Meanwhile, families of hostages have urged the Israeli government to ensure the successful implementation of all phases of the agreement, reflecting the deep emotional stakes involved.

The 15-month war has taken a staggering toll on Gaza’s population and infrastructure. Over 46,000 Palestinians have been killed, and much of Gaza’s critical infrastructure lies in ruins. Israeli airstrikes continued until shortly before the ceasefire announcement, with 86 Palestinians reportedly killed in a single day. The war’s devastating impact has fueled allegations of genocide against Israel, with the International Court of Justice currently examining the claims.

Palestinians returning to northern Gaza, where the conflict has been most intense, face a “war for shelter” amidst destroyed homes and inadequate water, sanitation, and health infrastructure. Freed hostages, while reunited with their families, will deal with trauma and the aftermath of captivity. The broader population’s grief and anger highlight the deep scars left by the conflict.

Criticism of leadership decisions has intensified following revelations that a similar ceasefire agreement was proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden nearly eight months ago. Netanyahu’s far-right coalition partners opposed the deal at the time, prolonging the conflict and resulting in thousands of additional casualties. Netanyahu’s decision to prioritize political survival over potential peace emphasizes the tragic consequences of delayed action.

While the ceasefire and hostage-release deal represent a significant step forward, the path to sustainable peace remains fraught with uncertainty. The agreement’s success hinges on the commitment of all parties involved and the ability to build momentum through moments of relief and reconciliation. The prospect of reunions and partial normalcy provides a glimmer of hope, but the underlying mistrust and lingering anger present formidable challenges.

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas holds the potential to be a win-win situation, but its success depends heavily on careful implementation and mutual restraint. The structured release of hostages and prisoners, combined with significant humanitarian aid provisions, demonstrates an effort to address the immediate needs of both parties.

For Israel, the return of hostages, particularly vulnerable individuals like children and the elderly, is a substantial achievement that aligns with public demand for action. Similarly, for Palestinians in Gaza, the increase in aid and the prospect of family reunions through prisoner releases provide a measure of relief in an otherwise dire humanitarian crisis. The involvement of international mediators like Egypt, Qatar, and the United States lends credibility to the agreement and increases the likelihood of compliance.

However, the long-term viability of this deal as a “win-win” solution is far from guaranteed. The agreement’s phased implementation leaves room for mistrust and potential violations, which could derail the fragile progress.

Besides, unresolved questions about Gaza’s governance and the future role of Hamas versus the Palestinian Authority add layers of complexity. Both sides have deep grievances, and the scars of the 15-month conflict – exemplified by Gaza’s devastation and the trauma of hostages – highlight the significant emotional and structural barriers to sustainable peace. While the ceasefire offers a serious opportunity for temporary relief, its ultimate impact will depend on whether it serves as a foundation for meaningful dialogue and resolution or merely a pause in ongoing hostilities.

The writer is a PhD scholar and author of various books on international relations, criminology and gender studies. He can be reached at fastian.mentor @gmail.com