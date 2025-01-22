Dua Lipa faces security scare in a Chile hotel

English-Albanian pop sensation Dua Lipa faced a security breach while staying in a luxury hotel in Santiago, Chile. As per a report from a foreign publication, Dua Lipa faced a terrifying security scare during her current visit to Chile, for shooting a luxury brand’s perfume commercial.

According to the details, the incident took place at a Santiago-based hotel, when die-hard albeit intrusive fans of Lipa attempted to sneak into her hotel room, to catch a glimpse of their favourite singer.

Reportedly, a group of people was spotted outside her room in hopes of clicking pictures with the pop star when she stepped out.

Quoting a source close to the incident, the publication reported, “Things were manic as she touched down, with fans desperate to see her. A group of fans gained access not only to her hotel floor but were also found outside her room. Security ended up doing an extra sweep and there were more fans waiting near her lift.” “Dua said she would not take pictures inside her hotel,” the insider revealed adding that she remained unharmed in the incident, but was ‘terrified and shaken’ by the entire intrusion attempt.

In other news, Lipa sparked breakup rumours with her beau Callum Turner. The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker, who reportedly said ‘yes’ to the English actor during the recent holidays, was spotted without her engagement ring during the same outing in the capital of Chile.