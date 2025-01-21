Pakistan Golf Federation to host Asian Development Tour Events

LAHORE: The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) is proud to announce the return of the prestigious Asian Development Tour (ADT) to Pakistan. In this connection, the first championship in 2025 will be hosted by the Rumanza Golf and Country Club, Multan, a premier golfing destination known for its world class facilities and scenic layout. The last ADT event of this kind was held in Lahore in October 2019 and now the return marks a successful milestone in the national golf journey. Thereby, the PGF, with exemplary enthusiasm, continues its commitment to fostering professional golf by hosting another ADT event in Multan. In this way it makes Pakistan as a prime venue for international golf tournaments. What represents a landmark development in our golfing history is that Pakistan will add two additional ADT events to the 2025 golf calendar. And these tournaments will be held under the titles CNS Open Golf Championship and the Pakistan Open Golf Championship .The championships are scheduled to held in September this year and will signify the country’s growing footprint on the growing global map. This development has been made possible by the sponsorship support of Rumanza Golf and Country Club and DHA Multan. It is their unwavering support that has been instrumental in making the holding of these events a reality.

The President of PGF has expressed delight at this development. Holding of multiple ADT events in one year is a big achievement as Pakistan will become a prominent golfing destination. The President offered gratitude to the Asian Tour for their collaboration and to Rumanza Golf and Country Club and DHA Multan for their exceptional support.