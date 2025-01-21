Bradley Cooper and Gigi enjoy game night in Philadelphia

Bradley Cooper and beau Gigi Hadid were spotted enjoying a game night in Philadelphia.

According to Daily Mail, the 50-year-old actor and 29-year-old supermodel returned to the Maestro star’s hometown where they were spotted at Lincoln Financial Field.

For the sporty outing, Cooper donned a black Philadelphia Eagles jacket under a teal shirt which he matched with brown pants.

Hadid, on other hand, wore a blue and green Starter jacket with a green scarf.

The couple was first linked as a couple back in October 2023.

Moreover, a recent report revealed that their daughters too are becoming friends fast.

The Hangover actor shares his seven-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with ex Irina Shayk, and the supermodel’s four-year-old daughter, Khai Malik with Zayn Malik.

Their outing news comes amid reports that the couple is getting “serious about each other” but is in no hurry for the wedding bells any time soon.

A source dished out to PEOPLE, “Neither are looking to rush anything, but that’s not to say they’re not very happy together.”

Before concluding, the insider added that at this time, “an engagement would be a big step”.