IHC extends stay on election tribunal case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the order barring a new election tribunal from proceeding with cases related to three federal capital constituencies, following the Election Commission’s decision to change the tribunal judge. During the hearing, Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq extended the stay on proceedings of a newly formed election tribunal. The case challenges the Election Commission’s decision to replace the judge handling disputes in three constituencies of the federal capital. Advocates Faisal Chaudhary and Shoaib Shaheen appeared before the court. During the hearing, the court questioned the Election Commission’s authority to change the tribunal judge. The Chief Justice remarked that the matter required a response from the Election Commission and other parties involved. The Election Commission and other respondents requested more time to submit their replies, which the court granted. Justice Farooq noted that hearings on two related petitions were already scheduled, while a third would be addressed on Wednesday. All petitions, along with relevant documents, will now be heard together on February 6.