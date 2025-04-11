Judicial commission approves four retired judges as new members

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has approved the appointment of four retired judges as its new members. The decision came during a meeting chaired by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi in Islamabad.

According to sources, the commission agreed on these appointments with full consensus. The session also discussed the appointment of two judges to the Supreme Court. These new members will replace the acting Chief Justice in the commission.

The approved members include Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar from the Sindh High Court and Justice (retd) Shaukat Siddiqui from the Islamabad High Court. Both were endorsed without any opposition.

In addition, Justice (retd) Shakirullah Jan of the Peshawar High Court and Justice (retd) Nazir Lango of the Balochistan High Court were also included. The JCP is now expected to continue with other pending appointments soon.