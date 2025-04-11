Prince Harry visits war victims in Ukraine, supports wounded veterans

Prince Harry visited war victims in Ukraine as part of his ongoing support for wounded military personnel, his spokesperson confirmed. He traveled to the Superhumans Center, an orthopedic clinic in Lviv, which helps injured soldiers and civilians.

The Duke of Sussex, who served in the British Army for 10 years, met with doctors, patients, and Ukraine’s Minister of Veterans Affairs, Natalia Kalmykova. He also spoke with veterans linked to the Invictus Games Foundation.

Harry, who founded the Invictus Games for injured service members, was in London earlier this week for a legal case on his security. He now lives in California with his wife Meghan and their two children.

His visit to Ukraine reflects his continued dedication to veterans. Medical staff and patients welcomed his presence, praising his efforts to raise global awareness about war injuries and recovery.