Rawalpindi corps honors military heroes in annual ceremony

The Rawalpindi Corps conducted its yearly investiture ceremony on Friday to recognize the contributions of Pakistan Army members. This event recognized the dedication of officers, soldiers, and the families of martyrs. The military’s media wing announced this meaningful ceremony, showcasing the nation’s respect for its defenders.

Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, the Commander of the Rawalpindi Corps, officiated the event as the chief guest. He awarded prestigious military honors for exceptional service and bravery. A total of 47 officers received the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), while 102 officers were recognized with the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military). Two Junior Commissioned Officers and 15 soldiers earned the Tamgha-i-Basalat for gallantry.

A special moment of the ceremony involved honoring the families of martyrs. The next of kin received posthumous awards, acknowledging the sacrifices of their loved ones. General Imtiaz expressed his admiration for these families, highlighting their resilience and the country’s gratitude for their sacrifices.

The ceremony, attended by senior military officials and families of awardees, emphasized the Army’s commitment to honoring both living heroes and those who have fallen. It concluded with a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs. These events remind the nation of the military’s dedication to duty, honor, and remembrance.