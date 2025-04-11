FlyDubai flight makes emergency landing in Karachi due to medical issue

A FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Dhaka made an emergency landing in Karachi early Friday due to a medical emergency onboard. The flight, GZ 501, landed safely at 3:20 AM at Jinnah International Airport.

Airport officials quickly responded, and a Bangladeshi passenger received immediate medical care. The patient was later shifted to Aga Khan Hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

However, around 5:15 AM, the aircraft faced a technical fault. All 159 passengers were safely evacuated and moved to the airport’s transit lounge for safety.

Later, a team from Dubai arrived to fix the issue. After repairs and required approvals, the flight resumed its journey to Dhaka at 1:21 PM local time.