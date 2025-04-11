Saudi Arabia grants extra hajj quota to Pakistan, boosting pilgrim count

Saudi Arabia has approved an extra Hajj quota for Pakistan, allowing 10,000 more pilgrims this year. The decision came after Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar requested special permission during a call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan.

In a social media post, Dar thanked Prince Faisal for the support, calling it a step to strengthen Pakistan-Saudi ties. He praised the gesture for easing the path for more Pakistani pilgrims to perform Hajj in 2025.

The Hajj operation will start on April 29, with the first flight departing Karachi for Madinah. Over 89,000 pilgrims will travel under the government scheme through five designated airlines. PIA alone will run 280 special flights for more than 56,000 pilgrims.

Meanwhile, health protocols require all pilgrims to be vaccinated at least 10 days before departure. Training sessions for Hajj are also underway, and the government has reduced Hajj package prices to make the pilgrimage more affordable.