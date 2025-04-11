Former Brazil president Bolsonaro hospitalized with abdominal pain

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Friday after suffering abdominal pain during a political event in Rio Grande do Norte. He was airlifted to a hospital in Natal, where doctors are checking for a possible intestinal blockage.

His doctor, Antonio Macedo, said Bolsonaro may need surgery. If so, he could be moved to São Paulo, where he had past treatments related to a 2018 stabbing incident. However, the hospital confirmed he is now stable and free of pain.

Bolsonaro was touring the country to rally support for an amnesty bill for his supporters involved in the 2023 riots in Brasilia. The former president continues to campaign despite a ban from holding office until 2030.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro faces trial at the Supreme Court for allegedly plotting to overturn the 2022 election. He denies all charges and claims the case is politically motivated. A conviction could lead to a long prison term.